Voter turnout in Savar upazila election little over 5%

In the second phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad elections, Savar Upazila recorded a remarkably low voter turnout of just above 5%.

Out of 900,915 eligible voters, only 46,277 (5.14% ) voters cast their vote for candidates of vice chairman position, and 45,731 (5.08%) votes were cast for candidates of women vice chairman position.

The election for vice chairman position saw 968 invalid votes out of 46,277 cast, leaving 45,309 valid votes.

For the women vice chairman position, 3,052 out of 45,731 votes were invalid, with 42,679 valid votes.

The election did not include voting for the chairman position, as the current Upazila Parishad Chairman and General Secretary of the Upazila Awami League Manzurul Alam Rajib was elected unopposed. His sole competitor, Mufti Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Bulbul of the Bangladesh Tarikat Front, withdrew his candidacy on 28 April, citing personal reasons.

Voting took place from 8am to 4pm on 21 May across 348 polling centres in the upazila. The results were announced around midnight by Upazila Executive Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Rahul Chand.

Md Imtiaz Uddin, the candidate representing Dhaka District North Volunteer League with the glasses (Choshma) symbol, won the vice chairman position with 24,744 votes. His closest rival, Muhammad Saidul Islam, former president of Dhaka District North Student League with the lock symbol, received 17,790 votes. Mosharraf Khan, vice president of Ashulia Thana Union Jubo League with the tubewell symbol, secured 2,775 votes, placing him in the third position.

For the women vice chairman position, Mst Monika Akter, vice president of the District North Jubo Women's League with the pitcher symbol, was elected with 25,115 votes. Yasmin Akter Sumi, president of the District North Women's Awami League with the football symbol, garnered 9,065 votes, while Nadia Noor with the butterfly symbol received 8,519 votes.

The election in Savar was notably uneventful due to the uncontested chairman position. Limited campaigning from other candidates further contributed to voter apathy, resulting in the low turnout.