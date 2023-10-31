US will take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh: State Department

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 02:42 pm

Related News

US will take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh: State Department

US State Department condemned the political violence that took place in Dhaka on 28 October

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 02:42 pm
US will take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh: State Department

The United States (US) will take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh, the US Department of State said yesterday. 

"I will say that we have made clear that we will take actions if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh, and I would never preview those from the podium," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said while responding to a question during a regular press briefing on Monday (30 October).

The US State Department also condemned the political violence that took place in Dhaka on 28 October. 

"The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital and buses are unacceptable, as is violence against civilians, including journalists," Matthew Miller said.

The US encourages the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents at the 28 October rallies and to hold those responsible for the violence accountable, the US State Department spokesperson added. 

He said the holding of free and fair elections is everyone's responsibility – voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media.

Miller said diplomats talk to a wide variety of people – civil society organisations, media professionals, business leaders, cultural contributors, educators, and many other types of organisations and individuals.

"That is what diplomats do as part of their everyday job," the US State Department spokesperson added.

Top News

United States (US) / Hartal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

1h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

1h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

4h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

18h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

21h | TBS Food