US will take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh: State Department

The United States (US) will take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh, the US Department of State said yesterday.

"I will say that we have made clear that we will take actions if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh, and I would never preview those from the podium," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said while responding to a question during a regular press briefing on Monday (30 October).

The US State Department also condemned the political violence that took place in Dhaka on 28 October.

"The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital and buses are unacceptable, as is violence against civilians, including journalists," Matthew Miller said.

The US encourages the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents at the 28 October rallies and to hold those responsible for the violence accountable, the US State Department spokesperson added.

He said the holding of free and fair elections is everyone's responsibility – voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media.

Miller said diplomats talk to a wide variety of people – civil society organisations, media professionals, business leaders, cultural contributors, educators, and many other types of organisations and individuals.

"That is what diplomats do as part of their everyday job," the US State Department spokesperson added.