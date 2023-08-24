US provides $250,000 to Bandarban flood, landslide victims

Volunteers clear mud from a road after the recent flood at Lama upazila in Bandarban: Photo: Courtesy

The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $250,000 in emergency assistance to help the victims of flooding and landslides that occurred in Bandarban district in mid-August.

With this funding, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society will distribute multi-purpose cash assistance in Bandarban communities that were hit hardest, reads a US embassy press release.

Heavy monsoon rainfall in the Chattogram division in early August resulted in floods and subsequent landslides that caused at least 51 deaths and adversely affected an estimated 1.3 million people, including the displacement of more than 200,000 people throughout the region.

"The United States has stood by Bangladesh to respond to emergencies and natural disasters for more than 50 years. Today, we continue to stand together to help the communities affected most by this latest tragedy and remain committed to our shared goal of helping Bangladeshis build more resilient and prosperous futures for themselves," said USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman.

Since Bangladesh's independence, the United States government has invested more than $8 billion to improve the lives of Bangladeshis.

With an annual budget of $200 million in development and another $100 million in humanitarian assistance, USAID programmes in Bangladesh expand food security and economic opportunity, improve disaster risk reduction, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.