US provides $250,000 to Bandarban flood, landslide victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 06:15 pm

Related News

US provides $250,000 to Bandarban flood, landslide victims

With this funding, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society will distribute multi-purpose cash assistance in Bandarban communities that were hit hardest, reads a US embassy press release

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Volunteers clear mud from a road after the recent flood at Lama upazila in Bandarban: Photo: Courtesy
Volunteers clear mud from a road after the recent flood at Lama upazila in Bandarban: Photo: Courtesy

The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $250,000 in emergency assistance to help the victims of flooding and landslides that occurred in Bandarban district in mid-August.  

With this funding, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society will distribute multi-purpose cash assistance in Bandarban communities that were hit hardest, reads a US embassy press release.

Heavy monsoon rainfall in the Chattogram division in early August resulted in floods and subsequent landslides that caused at least 51 deaths and adversely affected an estimated 1.3 million people, including the displacement of more than 200,000 people throughout the region. 

"The United States has stood by Bangladesh to respond to emergencies and natural disasters for more than 50 years. Today, we continue to stand together to help the communities affected most by this latest tragedy and remain committed to our shared goal of helping Bangladeshis build more resilient and prosperous futures for themselves," said USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman. 

Since Bangladesh's independence, the United States government has invested more than $8 billion to improve the lives of Bangladeshis. 

With an annual budget of $200 million in development and another $100 million in humanitarian assistance, USAID programmes in Bangladesh expand food security and economic opportunity, improve disaster risk reduction, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.

Bangladesh / US / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

3h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19