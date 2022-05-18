US keen to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Ambassador Haas

Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 06:45 pm

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass on Wednesday expressed his country's willingness to deepen ties with Bangladesh as the two countries discussed "action oriented" issues to that end.

"We had a conversation about how we can continue moving our relationships forward and how we can (have) action oriented deepening relationship," he said.

The US Ambassador made the remarks while talking to reporters after his meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh and the US had a series of bilateral dialogues at different levels this year.

During his meeting with Masud, Ambassador Haas said they talked about the "totality" of the bilateral issues between the US and Bangladesh and how the two countries can move forward.

The ambassador said they also discussed issues related to all bilateral dialogues between the two countries held in past couple of months.

They also talked about the upcoming Bangladesh-US high level economic forum to be held in Washington in the first week of next month.

