Dhaka expects polls to be peaceful, FS tells foreign journalists

BSS
05 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 09:24 pm

Dhaka expects polls to be peaceful, FS tells foreign journalists

Sketch: TBS
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today said Bangladesh expects that Sunday's election will be peaceful with nominal incidents of violence.

"We are expecting the coming elections to be peaceful, keeping clashes as minimum as possible, as per the confidence and preparations of the law-enforcing agencies," he told foreign journalists.

The foreign secretary was speaking at a reception at the state guest house Jamuna here this evening in the honour of foreign media personalities who have arrived here to cover the election.

Masud said Bangladesh as a nation, however, is striving to achieve the global threshold in democratic practices.

"We seek support from our friends across the globe including you in our efforts," he said.

He said Bangladesh hopes that alongside its economic strides, it will also succeed in building a democratic society which the future generations will take pride in.

"I also hope that you will be able to observe a free and fair election that we all are working very hard to make happen," he said.

It has been growingly felt that no political system is perfect and no democracy is mature in that sense.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

Recently, he said, cracks are being surfaced even in matured western democracies.

"It has, therefore, been growingly felt that no political system is perfect and no democracy is mature in that sense," he said.

The foreign secretary said the government believes that respect to the constitutional provisions, building democratic institutions and ensuring the unhindered exercise of voting rights are the key to establish the norms and practices of human rights.

"Despite the one-point unconstitutional demand of some opposition parties, the government is firmly committed to conduct a free, fair and peaceful general election with people's participation as per the constitution," he said.

Masud said the government has ensured full freedom of the Election Commission and provided necessary support to conduct the upcoming elections.

Under its constitutional obligations, the foreign secretary said, the government actively promotes the growth of print, electronic and online media, and safeguards the independence of media as an essential precondition for democratic consolidation.

The government does not arbitrarily impose any restrictions or limitations on the press nor interfere in their operations or management, he said.

Currently, there are around 3,195 print media and 103 electronic media outlets in the country. Among the 49 TV channels, 45 are privately owned and operated. There are also 22 FM radio stations and 18 community radio stations.

 

 

