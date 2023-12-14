Foreign secretary attends 2nd Global Refugee Forum in Geneva

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen attended the 2nd Global Refugee Forum (GRF) 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen attended the plenary session and other events of the 2nd Global Refugee Forum (GRF) 2023 on Wednesday (13 December) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The three-day Global Refugee Forum has brought together delegates from over a hundred countries, UN and international organisations, CSOs and INGOs to review implementation of pledges made at the last GRF 2019, reads a foreign ministry release.

Delegates and stakeholders are holding debate on policies and pathways towards four key objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) namely i) ease the pressures on host countries; ii) enhance refugee self-reliance; iii) expand access to third-country solutions; and iv) support conditions in countries of origin for return in safety and dignity.

The opening session was attended, among others, by the King of Jordan, Vice President of Colombia, Prime Minister of Uganda, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Foreign Minister of Japan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkiye. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in his remarks, called upon the international community not to lose sight of the protracted crises like the plight of the Rohingya.

Foreign Secretary also had a bilateral meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Finland Lauri Tierala on the sidelines of the GRF. Two First Assistant Secretaries respectively from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Department of Home Affairs of Australia also met Foreign Secretary on the GRF sidelines. Bilateral as well as Rohingya issues were discussed in both bilateral meetings.

A side event on the Rohingya situation organised by UNHCR is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the GRF.

Foreign Secretary is scheduled to deliver the national statement at the plenary session of the Global Refugee Forum today.