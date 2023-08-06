US delegation, ACC discuss possible strategies to prevent corruption

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 09:31 pm

“There was no discussion on whether they would cooperate in the corruption issue," said ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossen.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

A three-member delegation of the United States, led by Richard Nephew, the global anti-corruption coordinator of the country's state department, held a meeting with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today where possible strategies to prevent corruption, including money laundering, were discussed.

An hour-long meeting was held, said ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossen, adding that the upcoming general election, however, was not discussed.

Briefing reporters after the meeting in the ACC's main office at Segunbagicha in the capital, Hossen said, "There was no discussion regarding the national election… They [US delegates] basically wanted to know about the anti-corruption campaign." 

Replying to a query on whether the foreign delegation has given any direction to the ACC, Mahbub said, "First of all they have not come to Bangladesh to discuss the issue of corruption.

"There was no discussion on whether they would cooperate in the corruption issue. They did not come here targeting Bangladesh. They work with sharing information on corruption in countries around the world."

"They paid an initial courtesy call and got some ideas.  Later, if they express interest, then it can be discussed that cooperation is available in some cases.

"They mainly came to understand how the ACC works. They got ideas about the laws and regulations."

Pointing out that corruption is now a global problem, he said discussions were held on how to facilitate global information sharing.

Richard Nephew's visit to Bangladesh is part of his work responsibilities. He will visit India next to attend the G-20 meeting.

The ACC secretary also said mutual cooperation and information sharing in eradicating corruption, MLARs, and asset recovery solutions were discussed as well. 

The US delegation arrived in Bangladesh today as part of a three-day visit. The delegation is also scheduled to meet with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other organisations working on anti-corruption.

Apart from Richard Nephew, the other other members of the delegation are anti-corruption analyst Dylan Aikens and US Dhaka Embassy Dhaka official Max Martin.

From ACC, Director Generals Sayed Iqbal Hossain and Md Akhtar Hossain, Director Abdullah-Al-Zahid participated in the meeting.

