BNP delegation meets US Ambassador Peter Haas

A delegation of the BNP convened a meeting with the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday (26 July).

The meeting was held at the American Club in the capital's Gulshan, around 8:30am.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Organising Secretary Shama Obaid participated in the meeting which lasted for about an hour and a half.

Earlier, BNP held meetings with foreign delegates including the vising Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union to press home their demand for holding the next election under a non-party government.

Meanwhile, the political party is gearing up for its "grand" rally in the capital on 27 July.

Heating up the political atmosphere in the country, Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League, has also announced a counter-rally called on the same day.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold rallies in Dhaka on the same day separately.