EU delegation in meeting with Awami League

After two consecution meetings with BNP and Jaytiya Party, the visiting Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union has sat down with the ruling Awami League leaders.

The scheduled meeting started after 12pm on Saturday (15 July) at Dhaka Sheraton Hotel in Banani.

Awami League's general secretary Obaidul Quader is leading the nine-member delegation in the meeting.

Among others, the party's international affairs subcommittee and former ambassador Muhammad Zamir, international affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Presidium member Muhammad Farooq Khan, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Information and Research Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud, Executive Committee Members Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat and Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud attended the meeting.

Earlier this morning, the EU mission went to meet BNP first then held a meeting with Jatiya Party.

Photo: TBS

The delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami at 2:30pm today and with Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party at 4pm. The Jamaat-e-Islami delegation will be led by Naib Amir Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and the AB party delegation will be led by Party joint convener Tajul Islam.

Earlier on Sunday (9 July), the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

The delegation, which will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July, includes Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.