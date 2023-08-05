AL delegation leaves for India on Sunday at BJP's invitation

AL delegation leaves for India on Sunday at BJP&#039;s invitation

A five-member delegation of Bangladesh Awami League, led by its Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, will leave for New Delhi on Sunday on a four-day visit at the invitation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP invited Awami League leaders as part of its "Know BJP initiative", announced by BJP National President JP Nadda on the 43rd Foundation Day of the party for the external outreach of ruling BJP.

The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of BJP, according to BJP sources here on Sunday.

During the visit, the AL delegates will be meeting with the BJP National Party President JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party, sources said.

The other members of the delegation are Information and Broadcasting Minister and Joint-General Secretary of Awami League Hassan Mahmood, Aroma Dutta MP, AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and AL Executive Committee Member Prof Merina Jahan.

