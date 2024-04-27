PRAN Dairy bags best exporter award  

PRAN Dairy Ltd, a sister concern of PRAN Group, has received Standard Chartered-Channel I Agrow Award-2023 for outstanding contribution in agricultural sector of the country.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman handed over a crest and certificate to Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of PRAN-RFL Group, at a ceremony held at a hotel in the capital on Friday (26 April) evening, reads a press release.

This year the award was given to 11 individuals and institutions. PRAN Dairy bagged the award as the best agricultural exporter.

Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Channel I, Shykh Seraj, director and head of News, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank and winners of different categories were also present at the program.

PRAN Dairy started its journey in 2001 to increase milk production in the country. The dairy company has developed the "Dairy Hub" concept for the first time in Bangladesh and is developing "Milk Collection Center" in the village area under the hub.

The company is giving various supports and training to the farmers and collecting milk from them and marketing the dairy related products at locals and foreign countries.

Now, PRAN Dairy has taken projects to become self-reliant in dairy industry and working to create huge market at foreign countries. Apart from this, the company is also manufacturing and exporting some other products including juice and beverage, biscuit and bakery, frozen snacks and confectionery items.