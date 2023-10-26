US Ambassador Haas discusses ways to expand exports, LCs issues with agribusiness stakeholders

Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

US Ambassador Haas discusses ways to expand exports, LCs issues with agribusiness stakeholders

In 2022, the United States exported over $900 million worth of agricultural products to Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 03:13 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and the Agricultural Attaché of the embassy talked to agribusiness stakeholders during a dinner on Wednesday night about ways to expand exports.

During the dinner, the ambassador also noted challenges including securing letters of credit (LCs), US Embassy Spokesperson Stephen Ibelli said today.

The US Embassy Agricultural Attaché, other staff members, and the ambassador attended the dinner hosted by W&W Grains, an authorised Cargill Distributor (an American company), to meet with key private sector agribusiness representatives, the spokesperson said while clarifying "inaccurate reporting" regarding the dinner.

In 2022, the United States exported over $900 million worth of agricultural products to Bangladesh. Bangladesh's agribusinesses are valued partners of the United States as the country looks to provide products including soybeans, wheat, cotton and other items that contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth – from livestock development to the readymade garment sector, said the embassy spokesperson.

A diplomatic source said several diplomats from other countries, including the charge d'affaires of the Singapore Embassy, attended the dinner.

Top News

US Ambassador Peter Haas / Peter Haas / agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

12h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy