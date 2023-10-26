US Ambassador Haas discusses ways to expand exports, LCs issues with agribusiness stakeholders

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and the Agricultural Attaché of the embassy talked to agribusiness stakeholders during a dinner on Wednesday night about ways to expand exports.

During the dinner, the ambassador also noted challenges including securing letters of credit (LCs), US Embassy Spokesperson Stephen Ibelli said today.

The US Embassy Agricultural Attaché, other staff members, and the ambassador attended the dinner hosted by W&W Grains, an authorised Cargill Distributor (an American company), to meet with key private sector agribusiness representatives, the spokesperson said while clarifying "inaccurate reporting" regarding the dinner.

In 2022, the United States exported over $900 million worth of agricultural products to Bangladesh. Bangladesh's agribusinesses are valued partners of the United States as the country looks to provide products including soybeans, wheat, cotton and other items that contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth – from livestock development to the readymade garment sector, said the embassy spokesperson.

A diplomatic source said several diplomats from other countries, including the charge d'affaires of the Singapore Embassy, attended the dinner.