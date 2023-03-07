Sitakunda oxygen plant blast: Owners among 16 sued for negligence

Total 16 people, including three owners of Sheema Oxygen Plant Limited, have been sued in connection with Sunday's explosion at the oxygen plant in Sitakunda, Chattogram, which left seven people dead.

The case was registered with the Sitkunda police station at around 11:30pm on Monday (March 6), confirmed OC Tofail Ahmed of the concerned police station.

He said, "We will soon start probing the case. All necessary measures will be taken."

Rokeya Begum, wife of Abdul Quader, one of the victims of the explosion, filed the case against the MD of the factory Mohammad Mamun Uddin, directors Mohammad Parvez Uddin and Mohammad Ashraf Uddin and 13 other officials and employees of the factory.

As per case dockets, due to deliberate negligence of the 16 accused, seven people were killed and over 20 were injured in the deadly explosion and fire.