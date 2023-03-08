Oxygen plant blast: Compensation of dead workers deposited to court

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 10:11 pm

Oxygen plant blast: Compensation of dead workers deposited to court

Deceased workers’ families have to apply to the court with due process to get the money

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Authorities of Sheema Oxygen Plant Limited have deposited Tk2 lakh compensation for each of the four workers, who were killed in the 4 March explosion at the plant in Sitakunda, to the Chattogram labour court.

"According to the labour law, the compensation was deposited to the 1st Chattogram labor Court last Tuesday," said Iftekhar Uddin, manager of the plant, told The Business Standard.

 Compensation regarding the two pedestrians and a helper of the truck driver who were killed in the incident will be settled after discussion with the district administration, he added.

"Then, the compensation money will be paid to their successors. A competent person from the family of deceased workers will be employed in our plant."

"So far, we have paid Tk20,000 to the family of each deceased for burial or cremation. Besides, the plant authorities have been bearing the medical expenses of the injured," he added.

Bench Assistant Ali Newaz of the 1st Chattogram Labour Court told The Business Standard, "According to the Labour law, the factory authorities have deposited the sum to the court. If the families of the deceased workers apply to the court with due process, they will get the money."

As per the law, in case of death, the compensation must be deposited in the Labour Court by the employer.

Earlier on March 4 afternoon, seven people were killed and 32 people were injured in a fire after an explosion at an oxygen plant. Initially, the factory produced oxygen for use in the ship-breaking industry.

Later on 6 March, a total of 16 people, including three owners of Sheema Oxygen Plant Limited, have been sued on charges of deliberate negligence for Sunday's explosion at the oxygen plant.

oxygen plant fire

