UN chief deeply saddened by death of 3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers

Bangladesh

UNB
05 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

UN chief deeply saddened by death of 3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers

Attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, he says

UNB
05 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 05:42 pm
UN chief deeply saddened by death of 3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep shock at the death of three peacekeepers from Bangladesh following the detonation of an explosive ordnance against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement on Wednesday.  

One peacekeeper remains in critical condition.

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the government and the people of Bangladesh. "He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured." 

The Secretary-General recalled that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

He called on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General called upon the Central African authorities to lift the restriction on night flights that negatively impacts the safety and security of peacekeepers who take considerable risks daily to support national authorities.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and government of the Central African Republic.

Top News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres / UN peacekeepers / Central African Republic (CAR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

6h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

9h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

1h | Videos
Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

5h | Videos
Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

19h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code