UN chief says parties to Gaza war 'trampling' on international law

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
17 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 04:34 pm

Related News

UN chief says parties to Gaza war 'trampling' on international law

Reuters
17 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 04:34 pm
File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Collected
File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Collected

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that parties to the conflict in Gaza were "trampling" on international law and urged them to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres said the warring parties were "ignoring international law, trampling on the Geneva Conventions, and even violating the United Nations Charter".

"The world is standing by as civilians, mostly women and children, are killed, maimed, bombarded, forced from their homes and denied access to humanitarian aid," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I repeat my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and a process that leads to sustained peace for Israelis and Palestinians, based on a two-state solution."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying Israel will continue its offensive in Gaza until it defeats Hamas and recovers the hostages taken there during a deadly rampage by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7.

The Israeli bombardment and ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas attacks has driven most of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes.

It has also caused a grave humanitarian crisis as deliveries of food, fuel and medical supplies have been severely restricted.

The Israeli military recently focused its offensive on the southern end of the enclave, where nearly 2 million people are sheltering in tents and other temporary accommodation, after the initial phase of the war centred on the north.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / United Nations / UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

13m | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

1h | Videos
Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

1h | Videos
This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

5h | Videos