UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence, excessive use of force

Bangladesh

UNB
31 October, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 01:21 pm

The UN chief also stressed the need to respect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: UNB
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of violence at political rallies in Bangladesh, in which people have died and numerous people have been injured, said his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

The UN chief has called on all parties to refrain from violence or any excessive use of force or arbitrary detention, his spokesman said.

The UN chief also stressed the need to respect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Responding to a question, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general said, "I don't think anyone wants to prejudge the elections."

"We obviously are concerned, as I said, by the violence. We still think that it is important that there be calm and respect for all people's freedom to express themselves in advance of the elections," said the spokesman at a regular briefing at the UN on  30 October.

