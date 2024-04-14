World cannot afford another war: UN secretary-general

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, US on 14 September 2020. File Photo REUTERS
The international community cannot afford another war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, commenting on Iran's latest drone and missile attack on Israel.

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East," he said. "I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war."

Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Gilad Erdan believes that Iran's attack violates the UN Charter. At the same time, Iran's mission to the UN said the attack came as a response to Israel's attack on its diplomatic facilities In Syria and was carried out in line with the Charter's clause on legitimate self-defence.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported late on Saturday that Iran had launched drones from its territory towards Israel. The Israeli military remained vigilant and tracked all targets approaching the country, the press service said. Later, missiles were also fired by Iran. 

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite force within the Iranian Armed Forces, later confirmed that a massive drone and missile attack on Israel was under way.

