UAE keen on strategic partnership with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:22 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed willingness to transform the country's relationship with Bangladesh into a strategic partnership.

During a bilateral meeting held today (9 March) at his royal palace in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, he suggested signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and activating the Joint Business Council to foster economic collaboration with Bangladesh.

At the outset of the meeting, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud presented an invitation letter from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE president, inviting him to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Hasan highlighted the historic ties between the countries and commended the UAE's remarkable progress over the last five decades, according to a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Both ministers underscored the need to explore new areas of cooperation, including energy security, food security, the environment, climate change, renewable energy, and people-to-people communication, to enhance bilateral trade.

Hasan Mahmud, at the time, highlighted investment opportunities for the UAE government and businessmen to develop the Matarbari Exclusive Economic Zone and infrastructure projects in Rangunia.

The discussion also featured regional issues, including Rohingya repatriation and efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict. Responding positively, Sheikh Abdullah agreed to simplify the visa process for various professionals from Bangladesh, including graduate nurses, caregivers, healthcare technicians, agriculturists, and farmers.

Additionally, efforts to facilitate the transfer of work permits between employers were discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Shafiqur Rahman.

UAE / Bangladesh / Hasan Mahmud

