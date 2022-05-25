Two youths found dead at Kamrangirchar factory

Police in Keraniganj on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two youths from a plastic factory after getting a call from the national hotline number 999.

The deceased were identified as Meraz, 19, and his friend Rubel, 18.

Kamrangirchar police station sub-inspector Aniruddha said on information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

However, police could not confirm the reason behind their deaths, he said.

Deceased Meraz used to work at the plastic factory.

Police are investigating the incident and details will be informed later, added the police official.