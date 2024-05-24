Two Chinese citizens held with 46 gold bars at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

BSS
24 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:56 am

Two Chinese citizens held with 46 gold bars at Dhaka airport

The arrestees were identified as Liu. Zhongliang and Chen. Geng, they both are Chinese citizens and came to Dhaka from Dubai on a flight of Flydubai Airlines at 6.50am

BSS
24 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:56 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate on Thursday arrested two Chinese citizens along with 46 gold bars from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The arrestees were identified as Liu. Zhongliang and Chen. Geng, they both are Chinese citizens and came to Dhaka from Dubai on a flight of Flydubai Airlines at 6.50am.

"Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the three charger lights from their possession. A total of 46 gold bars were found inside the batteries, "Assistant Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Sabrina Amin told BSS today.

The weight of the recovered gold is 5.336 kilograms, with an estimated market value of around Tk5 crore, she said.
 
The seized bars have been sent to the Dhaka Customs House warehouse.

The arrested were handed over to the airport police station. A case was filed against them in this regard, the official added.

