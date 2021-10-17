Two cases filed for Feni communal attack

Two separate cases were filed with Feni Model Police Station on Sunday for the vandalism of two temples and looting of several shops.

250 unnamed people have been accused in one case and 150 others in another case, although no arrests were made until Sunday afternoon for the cases, according to Inspector Monir Hossain of Feni Model Police Station.

The police are trying to identify the agitators, monitoring the CCTV footage of the attacks, he said, reports Prothom Alo.

A sense of fear is prevailing among the local Hindu community after yesterday's incident, locals said. Adequate numbers of police have been deployed at temples in Feni town.

Some miscreants attacked a protest rally of the Puja Udjapan Parishad on Saturday afternoon, organised to protest the communal clashes instigated by a recently reported "desertion of Holy Quran" in Cumilla.

Before that on 15 October, a man was reportedly killed and 30 others were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in Chowmuhani market of Noakhali after Jummah prayers.

A group of mullahs brought out a procession this afternoon, protesting 13 October's "desertion of Holy Quran" in Cumilla.

At one stage, they attacked several temples around the market, vandalising and setting fire to various temple establishments.

They also vandalised some shops and business facilities in the market. Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of an alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran '' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, there were attacks on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments of the Hindu community in different districts of the country.