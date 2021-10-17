Two cases filed for Feni communal attack

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 08:34 pm

Related News

Two cases filed for Feni communal attack

The police are trying to identify the agitators, monitoring the CCTV footage of the attacks

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 08:34 pm
Two cases filed for Feni communal attack

Two separate cases were filed with Feni Model Police Station on Sunday for the vandalism of two temples and looting of several shops.

250 unnamed people have been accused in one case and 150 others in another case, although no arrests were made until Sunday afternoon for the cases, according to Inspector Monir Hossain of Feni Model Police Station.

The police are trying to identify the agitators, monitoring the CCTV footage of the attacks, he said, reports Prothom Alo.

A sense of fear is prevailing among the local Hindu community after yesterday's incident, locals said. Adequate numbers of police have been deployed at temples in Feni town.

Some miscreants attacked a protest rally of the Puja Udjapan Parishad on Saturday afternoon, organised to protest the communal clashes instigated by a recently reported "desertion of Holy Quran" in Cumilla.

Before that on 15 October, a man was reportedly killed and 30 others were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in Chowmuhani market of Noakhali after Jummah prayers.

A group of mullahs brought out a procession this afternoon, protesting 13 October's "desertion of Holy Quran" in Cumilla. 

At one stage, they attacked several temples around the market, vandalising and setting fire to various temple establishments. 

They also vandalised some shops and business facilities in the market. Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of an alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran '' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, there were attacks on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments of the Hindu community in different districts of the country.

Top News

Feni communal attack / attack on temple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025