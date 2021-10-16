Exemplary punishment to be taken against perpetrators of temple vandalism: Minister

Bangladesh

"But various conspiracies are being made against the government to halt the country's progress"

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister M Shahabuddin
Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister M Shahabuddin

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister M Shahabuddin today said the government will give exemplary punishment to the people involved in vandalizing temples of Hindu community in different places across the country during the Durga Puja festival.

"The government will ensure exemplary punishment of the perpetrators, who were behind the conspiracy of creating mayhem throughout the country ahead of celebration of Durga puja," he said.

The minister made the comment while addressing a function after laying down foundation stone of development works at Dhakshin bag Bazar of Barolekha upazila under Moulvibazar district here.

Shahabuddin said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to continue the pace of development amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "But various conspiracies are being made against the government to halt the country's progress," he added.

Terming the violence as a part of conspiracy against the government, the minister said the violence which occurred during the celebration of Durga puja is part of the conspiracy against the incumbent government.

"After identifying the perpetrators, the government will give exemplary punishment to those who were involved with this heinous crime held at the households, temples and business establishments of the minority Hindu community people," he added.

LGED Executive Engineer M Azim Uddin Sarder, Barolekha Upazila Executive Officer Khondoker Mudassir Bin Ali, Mayor of Barolekha municipality Abul Imam M Kamran Chowdhury and Upazila Engineer Shamsul Huq Bhuiyan, among others, attended the programme.

