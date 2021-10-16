Information Minister blames BNP-Jamaat for communal incitement

Information and broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday blamed Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP) for engineering violence over the reported desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla.

"The statement of Mirza Fakhrul proves that BNP-Jamaat is involved in communal incitement," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the tri-annual conference of Rangunia Upazila Chhatra League in Chattogram.

He said that "BNP-Jamaat has chosen the path of various conspiracies by failing to deal with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina politically. There was a political motive behind the incident in Cumilla which has provoked communal outrage across the country. "

"Behind it are fanatical groups including BNP-Jamaat," Hasan added.

The government of the people's leader Sheikh Hasina has suppressed the trouble with a strong hand, the minister said.

He said that the people vandalising temples and attacking the law enforcers are being identified by CCTV footage.

The minister also noted that the masterminds behind the violence will also be brought to justice.