Religious unity council stages countrywide demo seeking speedy trial for communal attacks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 11:41 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council organised countrywide demonstrations on Saturday demanding speedy trials for those who were involved in the recent attacks on the country's Hindu community.

Thousands of people from several organisations in the district and upazila level in Chattogram went for mass hunger strike since 6am in the morning, which will continue till 12pm.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, led the event taking place at Chattogram's Anderkilla intersection.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In Munshiganj, people from all walks of life joined the demonstration programme that has begun at 9.30am at the district Central Shaheed Minar.

The mass hunger strike and sit-in protesting the recent communal violence during the Durga Puja celebration would continue till 12pm.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Presided by Advocate Ajay Kumar Chakraborty, president of District Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the demonstration will end with a procession on the main roads of the town.

