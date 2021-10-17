Netizens condemn attacks on temples

People from various minor communities take positions on road in Chattogram following an attack at JM Sen Hall Puja mandap on Friday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Following multiple attacks on puja mandaps and temples in several locations across the country in the past few days, social media platform Facebook has been erupting with posts from Bangladeshi netizens and celebrities who denounced the violence against the Hindu community.

From filmmakers to politicians to artists and social media influencers, all expressed their grief and condolences to the victims of the attacks. They also demanded proper investigation into the incidents.

Noted director Mostafa Sarwar Farooki said on Facebook that the correct move for the authorities now should be to investigate and promptly punish those involved in the attacks.

"And to take whatever measures to prevent this from happening in the future," he wrote.

Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, meanwhile, expressed his dissatisfaction with the responses he received after sympathising with the victims.

"I never thought there were so many communal people on my friend list. I am saying goodbye to them as soon as I see them," he wrote on his verified page.

Famed actor Chanchal Chowdhury called on to value humanity over religious extremism to ensure peace.

Singer Asif Akbar posted lyrics from one of his songs through his verified Facebook page denouncing the attacks on Hindu community.

Ashraful Alam Khokan, former deputy press secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, posted that a vested quarter conspired to instigate communal violence.

"Religious fanatics have no use in a healthy society." he wrote.

Prof Kamrul Hasan Mamun, Department of Physics, Dhaka University, called on citizens irrespective of religion to seek justice for the violence occurred.

"All citizens irrespective of race, religion and caste should seek justice for these hellish incidents. There can be no 'if's or 'but's in seeking this judgment. There can be no excuse of 'seeking conspiracy'," he wrote on his Facebook profile.

Solaiman Shukhon, motivational speaker and the chief public affairs officer at the digital financing company Nagad, sarcastically commented on suspending 4G and 3G services to curb rumours.

Social media influencer Arif R Hossain on his profile wrote neither a Muslim or a Hindu would insult other religion or fuel communal violence.

"No one is doing it out of faith but a nefarious intention to cause a riot," he wrote.

Public speaker and CEO of Ranks FC Properties Tanvir Shahriar Rimon commented that no power is greater than communal harmony for a nation.

He also called on to thwart the attempts of damaging that bond among religious communities.

Supreme Court Lawyer Barrister Imtiaz Mahmood wrote that the move from religious extremists deeply embarrassed the nation.

"Shall I tell my Hindu friends to go wherever they can but not stay in Bangladesh? Do the Hindus not have the right to live in this country?" he wrote on his profile.

Meanwhile, rally and human chain programmes are continued in many parts of the country including Dhaka University, Noakhali, Cumilla and Barishal condemning the attacks on temples.

On Saturday, 31 eminent citizens including writers, poets, and literary figures have condemned the recent incidents of communal violence in different parts of the country, terming it "unprecedented and reprehensible."

Imtiaz Shamim, Shahnaz Munni, Ahmad Mostafa Kamal, Kabir Humayun, Shamim Reza, Alfred Khokon, Tokon Thakur, Rajib Noor, Piyas Majid, among others signed the statement.

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla on Wednesday.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.

At least six people were reportedly killed in Chandpur and Noakhali and scores, including cops, got injured.

BGB along with additional members of different law enforcement agencies have been deployed in at least 22 districts to maintain the law and order.

