Turkish businesses urged to invest in potential sectors of Bangladesh

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam today urged the Turkish businessmen to invest in the promising sectors of Bangladesh.

The FBCCI president made this call in a courtesy meeting with Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen at the FBCCI office in the capital today.

During the meeting, both of them expressed their interest towards increasing bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Turkey.

The FBCCI president said that cordial relations have long been existed between Turkey and Bangladesh while such relations would continue in the future, said a press release.

He also opined that through holding discussions on potential sectors between Turkey and Bangladesh as well as holding Business to Business (B2B) meetings, initiatives can be taken to expand trade and commerce between the two countries through identifying potential sectors.

Mahbubul said that the Bangladesh government has already started the work of establishing some 100 special economic zones across the country while domestic and foreign investors have also set up factories in several economic zones.

Turkish investors can take advantage of this opportunity, he said adding that as a result of this the access of Turkish businessmen into the huge consumer market of Bangladesh will be easier while it would also create a huge scope for earning foreign exchange by exporting products to be produced in labor-friendly Bangladesh.

If necessary, the FBCCI would provide all sorts of assistance to the Turkish businessmen.

The meeting was informed that Turkey has trade potentials in Bangladesh's oil refining industry, construction industry, medicine and industrial chemical, tourism, agriculture and dairy industry, shipbuilding industry, civil aviation and shipping sector.

Mentioning that there exists an excellent policy for foreign investors in Bangladesh, Mahbubul said by setting up industries in Bangladesh's economic zones, they would be able to export products to other countries.

He said the process of taking dividends to own country from investments made here is also very easy.

At the same time, the chief of the country's apex trade body, called for removing the tariff barriers to strengthen the export of garment products to Turkey.

Lauding highly the development spree of Bangladesh over the last 14 years, Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Ramis Sen said that Turkey is interested in working with Bangladesh to expand trade between the two countries.

He invited FBCCI to send their delegation to Turkey to explore the business potentials.

FBCCI Vice Presidents Khairul Huda Chapal, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury Roni, Md Munir Hossain alongside FBCCI directors were present, among others, at the meeting.