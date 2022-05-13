Truck-motorcycle collision kills 2 students in Rajshahi

Two students were killed when their bike collided with a truck in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila.

The accident took place on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway in Udpur area of the upazila around 3:30pm Friday (13 May).

The deceased were identified as Ijaz Ahmed, 20, and Md Jahid, 20, both from Rajshahi city's Laxmipur area.

The duo met their demise when Jahid was en route to his uncle's house.

Godagari Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard that the two killed were students.

"Their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck in Udpur area. When the motorcycle got under the truck, both of them died on the spot." Kamrul said.

The OC further said that the driver and helper fled leaving the truck after the accident.

"Legal action will be taken in this regard. At the end of the legal process, both the bodies will be handed over to the families," he informed.