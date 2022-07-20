Trial docking of cargo ship at Patenga Container Terminal delayed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Trial docking of cargo ship at Patenga Container Terminal delayed

According to sources, CPA is planning to conduct the trial docking of the bulk carrier in the third week of August

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:33 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has postponed a planned trial docking of a bulk carrier at the newly-built Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on Thursday citing unfinished construction works.

A new date for the trial operation and the inauguration ceremony of the terminal will be announced later, authorities said on Wednesday.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq told TBS that on July 21, "Preparations were made to dock a bulk carrier ship at PCT as a trial. But some of the works inside the terminal are yet to be completed," CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk told The Business Standard.

However, a ship named Khanak, engaged in the excavation of Chattogram port will moor at the terminal today. But no ceremony will be held to mark the occasion.

According to sources, CPA is planning to conduct the trial docking of the bulk carrier in the third week of August.

Engineer Mizanur Rahman Sarkar, project director of PCT, said 95% of the construction work and purchase work of the project has been completed.

The Patenga Container Terminal, built on a 32-acre site at a cost of Tk1,229 crore, will be able to handle about 4.5 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers a year.

The terminal, with three container jetties and an oil unloading (dolphin) jetty, will be able to load and unload containers from four cargo vessels simultaneously.

Five foreign companies have come forward with proposals for investing in and managing the terminal. The companies are AP Moller – Maersk of Denmark, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, Dubai Port World (DP World) of UAE, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd of India and PSA International Singapore.

Top News

Patenga Container Terminal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership