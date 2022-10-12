Saudi company keen to invest at Patenga container terminal

Economy

UNB
12 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 05:13 pm

Related News

Saudi company keen to invest at Patenga container terminal

UNB
12 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 05:13 pm
Saudi company keen to invest at Patenga container terminal

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company has shown interest to invest in Bangladesh for the operation, maintenance and modernisation of the country's Patenga container terminal in Chattogram.

Vice-Chairman of the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Board of Directors, Aamer A Alireza, made the proposal during a meeting with State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) is the newest flagship container terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, a world-class terminal spearheaded by the Saudi Industrial Services group SISCO, as well as the first privately funded BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) development project in Saudi Arabia with investment of $1.7 billion up to 2050.

The Saudi company is an international terminal operator representing a partnership between the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia and the Malaysian Mining Company (MMC).

Earlier, a delegation led by the state minister visited the head office and operations of the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company, said the Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh in a media release on Wednesday.

The company's CEO Jens O Floeand other senior officials of the company presented their plans and investment proposals for the modernisation of Patenga Container Terminal.

After the meeting, the state minister inspected the container handling operations at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The has expressed its interest in the modernisation, maintenance and operation of Patenga Container Terminal in Bangladesh under the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh on Public-Private Partnership.

Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwari were present.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the state minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Communications of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Bangladesh Essa bin Yousef Al Duhailan said Saudi companies have expressed their eagerness to invest in Bangladesh in various sectors because of peace, political stability, favourable laws and good incentives.

Bangladesh / Top News

Patenga Container Terminal / Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

10h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

9h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

8h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

2h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

22h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back