What’s behind hassle-free Eid road travel

An elderly woman gets a helping hand from Naqeeb, a volunteer of the Red Crescent Society. The volunteers of the Society have been providing this wheelchair service since last Thursday and will continue till the eve of Eid. The photo was taken from Kamalapur railway station on Saturday. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Holidaymakers have been experiencing a smooth road trio as the authorities have made better preparations and adopted a coordinated approach prior to the Eid rush this time, including addressing issues at dozens of choke points on highways and opening flyovers and roads.

Earlier, government agencies identified approximately 155 choke points on different highways, and subsequently took a coordinated approach to monitor these spots to ensure smooth travel for home-bound individuals.

These efforts are paying off by ensuring a hassle-free journey for passengers, unlike the traditional suffering experienced in previous years.

Yesterday, Rathin Halder, who travelled from Dhaka's Gulistan to Barishal in just nearly four hours, said after boarding the bus on the expressway, it didn't have to make any stops except for a scheduled break. The bus only needed to slow down slightly at Bhanga and at the Padma Bridge toll plaza.

Shamim Hossain travelled to Chattogram on Saturday morning and noted that, despite heavy traffic, there were no traffic jams that day. The journey from Dhaka to Chattogram took about five hours, which is normal.

Saidur Rahman, of Chapainawabganj, studying at a university in Dhaka, said, "Yesterday (Friday) I travelled back to my home district from Dhaka. There wasn't much traffic congestion. The vehicle's speed was slow at certain points due to traffic pressure, but it wasn't significant. Our bus took about six hours to reach the destination after leaving Dhaka, which is normal for this journey."

He also mentioned, "Yesterday afternoon, my aunt also travelled from Dhaka. She also mentioned that there was no notable congestion on the road. She reached Chapainawabganj in six-and-a-half hours as well."

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, said of the 155 identified choking spots, 48 are on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, 52 on the North Bengal highway, six on the Mymensingh highway, 41 on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, and eight on the Dhaka-Paturia-Aricha highway.

The reasons cited for these issues include the presence of bus stands and ticket counters on highways, passengers disembarking at undesignated areas, markets along the roadside, U-turns, delays in toll collections on bridges, pedestrians crossing, and road development and renovation works.

Md Shahabuddin Khan, additional inspector general and chief of Highway Police, told The Business Standard, "We have taken necessary actions to address the choking points and increased deployments to keep the areas clear. We are also monitoring traffic at these points using CCTV and body-worn cameras. Additionally, drones are being used to observe traffic movement on the highways."

Newly constructed flyovers, overpasses, as well as roads and highways that have been widened from two to four lanes, have opened ahead of Eid in various locations, which has also contributed to easing traffic pressure, he added.

The authorities, in a meeting held on 21 March, came up with several decisions to ensure smooth travel for people heading home during Eid. These decisions include completing highway renovation works seven days before Eid and prohibiting three-wheelers on highways. The meeting also decided that vehicles carrying goods will not be allowed to carry passengers.

The Highway Police chief said the repair work on old roads has been completed, but work on all the new roads is still ongoing in a way that avoids traffic disruptions.

He said this year, smooth traffic across the country is possible because all bodies concerned have responded positively, allowing the highway police to take a coordinated approach.

However, he expressed concern that vehicle pressure may increase over time, potentially slowing down movement and leading to congestion, although they are prepared and will try their best to control traffic jams.

He also warned that tough action will be taken this time against any unauthorised vehicles on the road or vehicles meant for carrying goods that are carrying passengers.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, there was no extra pressure of passengers at the terminals in the capital. Therefore, holidaymakers expressed satisfaction and happiness, as it made it easier for them to board buses and ensured a smooth journey.

There have been no significant schedule problems in railway operations so far. However, due to additional security checks ahead of Eid, trains are running 5-20 minutes behind schedule.

Bangladesh Railway's acting director general Sardar Shahadat Ali said trains experiencing delays during the Eid journey are being monitored closely on an hourly basis.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to the Dhaka Railway Station, the country's main railway hub, on Saturday, he stated, "If no unforeseen incidents occur, we aim to operate all trains in Bangladesh on schedule with our current management. Some delays may occur, but they will be kept within acceptable limits. We are committed to minimising delays as much as possible."