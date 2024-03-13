Govt employees may enjoy extended six-day Eid holiday

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 04:27 pm

Govt employees may enjoy extended six-day Eid holiday

According to the traditional schedule of public holidays, there is a general holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr day along with the preceding and following days.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

As Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, commenced on 12 March this year, anticipation is mounting among the people for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest Muslim festival. This year's Eid-ul-Fitr coincides with a weekend and Pohela Baishakh holiday, adding to the excitement.

According to the traditional schedule of public holidays, there is a general holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr day along with the preceding and following days.

This year, if Ramadan lasts for 30 days, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 11 April (Thursday).

The government has already designated holidays for Eid based on this date as per the Ministry of Public Administration's directives, allowing government officials and employees to enjoy the Eid holidays accordingly.

Therefore, 10-12 April (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday) have been declared as government holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. The following day, 13 April (Saturday), will be a weekly holiday, followed by 14 April (Sunday), a public holiday for Bengali New Year.

Government employees thus can look forward to a five-day break for this year's Eid if the month lasts 30 days.

In the event of a 29-day Ramadan this year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on 10 April (Wednesday), potentially offering government employees a continuous six-day break starting from 9 April (Tuesday).

The sighting of the holy crescent in the skies of Bangladesh on 11 March (Monday) marked the beginning of Ramadan. Fasting commenced from the following day on 12 March.

