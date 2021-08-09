Traffic jams return even before relaxed lockdown

Heavy traffic on Mirpur 10 intersection during the government imposed nationwide lockdown. The photo was taken on Monday. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Traffic jam has returned to many streets of the capital even before relaxing the lockdown restrictions from 11 August.

All types of vehicles other than buses are now plying the city streets. From next Wednesday, buses also will start plying the streets of Dhaka along with the reopening of public and private offices, shopping malls and restaurants.

Traffic jams have been seen in different areas of the capital including Farmgate, Shahbag, Bangla Motor and Mogbazar since Monday morning. The traders have opened all kinds of shops in these areas.

On the street from Banglamatar to Moghbazar, car accessories and motorcycles are sold. Although the car decoration shops on this street were closed during the ongoing lockdown, several shops opened on Monday. Buyers have also come to buy car parts.

CNG-driven auto-rickshaws, private cars, motorcycles, have hit the road. As always, rickshaws were all over the capital.

Hasibul Islam was waiting to cross the road at 3pm at of Mogbazar intersection. He said, "I went to Khilkhet in the morning and there was a traffic jam on the Airport Road. It seems that everything is going normally. I am waiting to cross the road now, so many cars are moving that I am not being able to cross the road. If the traffic police do not stop the moving cars, pedestrians cannot cross the road."

Anwar Hossain, a CNG driver, was waiting for passengers in Hatijheel area at noon. He said, "I used to drive at night since the beginning of the ongoing lockdown. I got out during the day for the first time today. People are coming out on the road; so, I took out the CNG. There is no police check post on the road like before."

Rickshaw puller Md Ashiq demanded Tk220 from a passenger to go to Jatrabari from Bangla Motor. The passengers offered Tk150. Ashiq replied, "No, there are traffic jams now on the streets. So, the fare is high."

Visiting different areas of the capital including Mogbazar, Ambag and Hatirpul, this correspondent saw that the traders have opened all kinds of shops. Turning to the alley, it was seen that furniture shops, tiles shops, tailors, clothing shops, mattress shops, laundry, saloons and other non-emergency shops are opened.

Besides, an increased number of vegetable sellers and fruit sellers were found waiting for customers with their products on rickshaw-vans on the side of the road. People were also coming out on the streets.

In the Harijheel area, groups of youths were seen hanging out. Some have come with family members to visit. All in all, the environment of the capital has become like normal time.

The hotels and restaurants were also opened. The condition was, you cannot sit in the hotel to eat. Food has to be packed and taken away. However, hundreds of people were eating at ease in hotels at different areas including Hatirpul, Kathalbagan Dhal, Elephant Road and Mogbazar. There was no sign of following the hygiene rules. Buyers and sellers had no awareness.

At present all kinds of industries are open. As soon as the announcement came that there would be no obstacle to open shopping malls and offices from 11 August, the number of public gatherings has increased in roads and markets of the capital.

A lockdown was imposed in the country on 1 July to deal with the worst situation in a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic. It was relaxed for nine days during Eid-ul-Azha. The lockdown resumed on 23 July after the Eid holidays, but following the demand of owners, all export-oriented factories were reopened on 1 August.