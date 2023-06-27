8km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 09:07 am

Photo: TBS
In a series of unfortunate events, accidents, vehicle breakdowns, reckless driving, and the temporary suspension of toll collection have resulted in a severe traffic jam spanning an 8km stretch on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway. 

This situation has caused significant inconvenience for commuters who are on their way home to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha with their families and loved ones.

On Tuesday morning (27 June), the traffic congestion began from the eastern side of the Bangabandhu Bridge, extending all the way to Hatia in Kalihati upazila of Tangail.

Photo: TBS
Authorities have attributed the long tailback to multiple collisions and a car breakdown that occurred on the bridge.

To address the situation, the bridge authorities suspended toll collection on three separate occasions. 

Photo: TBS
Toll operations were halted for some 10 to 12 minutes starting from 3am, for about an hour beginning at 4am, and finally from 5:30am to 5:45am. These stoppages further exacerbated the traffic jam.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Elenga highway police station OC Zahid Hasan assured that the necessary measures were taken to restore normal traffic flow. 

He said, "We are actively performing our duties on the road, and efforts are underway to resolve the issue promptly. We hope that the situation will return to normal soon."

