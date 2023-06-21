Students block Nilkhet for second consecutive day

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Students of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University have blocked the Nilkhet intersection for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Shahen Shah Mahmud, additional deputy commissioner of New Market zone told The Business Standard that the students of seven-affiliated colleges took to the streets with a few demands on Wednesday at around 3pm and they are still on the road as of writing this article.

Due to the protest, traffic has come to a standstill at adjacent roads of Jigatola, New Market, Azimpur and Science Lab areas. Mostly the home goers have been suffering for the protest on buses and some of them were seen walking to their destination.

Earlier around 2:30pm, the students blocked the Nilkhet intersection. Before that, they gathered in front of Balaka cinema hall at 12pm. Later the teachers of seven affiliated colleges had come and took the students in front of Eden College to have a discussion.

A delegation of the students entered the principal's office to meet Prof Supriya Bhattacharya, principal of Eden Mahila College and coordinator of the affiliated seven colleges. Other protesting students adopted a sit-in programme in front of Eden Mahila College.

