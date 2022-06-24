Traffic guideline for Padma Bridge opening ceremony

Transport

BSS
24 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 09:06 pm

Related News

Traffic guideline for Padma Bridge opening ceremony

BSS
24 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 09:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Police on Friday has issued traffic guideline for vehicular movements on the way to Mawa point from Dhaka, marking the grand opening ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The traffic guideline was issued for the invited guests travelling to Mawa from Dhaka on Saturday (25 June).

According to the guideline, invited guests from Dhaka University and New Market areas have been asked to take Mayor Hanif Flyover from Chankharpool adjacent to Dhaka Medical College through Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

Guests who would travel from Zero point (Bangabandhu Avenue Gulistan) will take Mayor Hanif Flyover from Ahad Police Box point to Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

The invited guests from Motijheel Shapla Chattar and Ittefaq areas will use Mayor Hanif Flyover Entrance through Motijheel Shapla Chattar-Ittefaq Crossing-Hatkhola intersection to Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

The route for the invited guests from Kamalapur, Titipara slam will use the Mayor Hanif Flyover from Kamalapur, Titipara crossing-Golapbagh intersection to Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

It requested all invitees to start their journey from Dhaka taking ample time to reach the venue within the stipulated time.

Bangladesh / Top News

Traffic Guidelines / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

12h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

14h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

14h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

2h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

2h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

3h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion