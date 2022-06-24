Traffic guideline for Padma Bridge opening ceremony

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Police on Friday has issued traffic guideline for vehicular movements on the way to Mawa point from Dhaka, marking the grand opening ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The traffic guideline was issued for the invited guests travelling to Mawa from Dhaka on Saturday (25 June).

According to the guideline, invited guests from Dhaka University and New Market areas have been asked to take Mayor Hanif Flyover from Chankharpool adjacent to Dhaka Medical College through Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

Guests who would travel from Zero point (Bangabandhu Avenue Gulistan) will take Mayor Hanif Flyover from Ahad Police Box point to Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

The invited guests from Motijheel Shapla Chattar and Ittefaq areas will use Mayor Hanif Flyover Entrance through Motijheel Shapla Chattar-Ittefaq Crossing-Hatkhola intersection to Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

The route for the invited guests from Kamalapur, Titipara slam will use the Mayor Hanif Flyover from Kamalapur, Titipara crossing-Golapbagh intersection to Dholaipar toll plaza-Dholaipar crossing-Jurain flyover-Buriganga bridge-Mawa Expressway.

It requested all invitees to start their journey from Dhaka taking ample time to reach the venue within the stipulated time.