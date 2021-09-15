SCB forms board to oversee Board of Directors election

15 September, 2021, 07:10 pm
SCB forms board to oversee Board of Directors election

The shipper’s council also set a date, time and place for the election

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) on Wednesday formed an Election Board & Election Appellate Board for conducting its Board of Directors election for terms 2022 and 2023.

The council also set a date, time and place for the election in its 8th board meeting, reads a press statement.

SCB Chairman Md Rezaul Karim chaired the meeting in the council's Dhanmondi office.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the previous meeting, accounts statement, and new membership.

SCB directors in the meeting discussed that exports were being hampered due to a shortage of containers at the port and traders were facing losses due to a sudden increase by shipowners of ocean freight charges for export goods.

The meeting expressed deep concern about the matter and immediately demanded the concerned authorities to set ocean freight charges at a reasonable rate.

SCB Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman Md Munir Hossain, and Directors Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, Kamran Uddin, AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon), Md Nurussafa Babu, Ziaul Islam, Ganesh Chandra Saha, and Ataur Rahman Khan, also attended the meeting.

