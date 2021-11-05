Obaidul Quader urges to call off transport strike

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has urged the public transport owners and workers to call off the ongoing nationwide strike considering the sufferings of passengers.

The minister came up with the call at a briefing from his residence on Friday.

He said that a meeting of BRTA's (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority) fare rescheduling committee would be held next Sunday.

There, in consultation with the concerned stakeholders, the fare will be fixed keeping a realistic and tolerable level of the people.

He also spoke about increasing the toll of Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur Bridge; adding that toll rates have been increased following the increasing management and maintenance costs.

Quader also added that the last increase in toll was at Bangabandhu Bridge in 2011.

"After 10 long years, the toll of this bridge has been increased this time. On the other hand, this is the first time since the opening of Muktarpur Bridge in 2008 that the toll rate has been increased," the minister said.

