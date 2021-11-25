Meeting on public transport fare concession for students held at BRTA

Transport

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:43 pm

TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Concerned stakeholders are holding a meeting at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office to discuss student's demand for half bus fare.

The meeting regarding the fare concession started at 3:30pm on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Road Transport and Highways Secretary Nazrul Islam.

Public Security Division senior secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division secretary, Technical and Madrasa Education secretary, representatives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, representatives of Transport Owners Association, and Workers Federation were present at the meeting.

