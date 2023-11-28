Minnesota students exchange with Bangladeshi students about US education opportunities

Bangladeshi and US students alongside US Embassy officials at a meet-up event in Dhaka on 28 December 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The EducationUSA centre of the United States Embassy in Dhaka hosted a meet-up between American undergraduate students and their Bangladeshi counterparts at the new EMK Center on Gulshan Avenue today.

A total of 13 American economics students traveled to Dhaka from Carleton College, one of the top ten liberal arts colleges in the United States, reads a press statement on Tuesday (28 November).

Carleton students met with Bangladeshi students from several local institutions, including Scholastica, Aga Khan Academy, the University of Dhaka, and Jahangirnagar University to exchange ideas and foster a deeper understanding of U.S. higher education. The session also included a presentation on how the US government supports economic growth in Bangladesh.

For the past decade, the number of Bangladeshi students pursuing higher studies in the United States have increased by more than 300%. According to the 2023 Open Doors Report, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States reached an all-time high (13,563) in the 2022-2023 academic year.

EducationUSA centers across Bangladesh offer free virtual and in-person advising for Bangladeshi students and scholars about the US higher education application process.

Sessions include information on different types of academic programs, funding and scholarship opportunities, and US government-sponsored academic and professional exchange programs.