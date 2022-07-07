Hassle-free journey for holidaymakers as Dhaka-Ctg highway sees less traffic

The journey of the holidaymakers began in full scale as more and more people left the capital on Thursday with just a few days left for Eid-ul-Azha celebration.

Passengers travelling to Chattogram division experienced a hassle-free journey as Dhaka- Chattogram highway experienced less traffic. But north Bengal-bound passengers suffered a long gridlock reported on the Dhaka-Tangail highway today.

Meanwhile, private vehicle influx was observed at Padma bridge toll plaza in Mawa area. But, the bikers are facing hassle as the government banned motorcycle from plying on Padma Bridge.

Shariful Islam expressed his joy as he reached Cumilla from Dhaka within two hours.

"There is no gridlock. I am happy to return my hometown without any hassle," he said.

Jamal Uddin, a Dhaka bound passenger from Chattogram said that traffic and community police were seen looking after the traffic movement.

Cumilla region highway police super Muhammad Rahmat Ullah said, "There is no manpower shortage in highway police this time like the previous year. Highway police have taken various measures to avert any unwanted situation."