Govt rolls back Jhilmil Flyover project

The government has cancelled the Shantinagar to Dhaka-Mawa (Jhilmil) Flyover project taken under public-private partnership (PPP) as the ministry concerned took it off from the PP list.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs at a meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Rajdhani Unnayak Kartipakkha (Rajuk) to cancel the project.

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works placed the cancellation proposal on behalf of Rajuk.

About the cancellation, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who presided over the cabinet body meeting, said the perspective of the previous decision to implement the project through PPP does not exist anymore.

He noted that the relevant ministry has withdrawn the project from the PPP list and they can now say how and when they would implement the project.

Earlier, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) in principle approved the project on 9 January, 2013 to implement under the PPP method while on 6 June, 2018, the finance ministry approved the proposal for allocating Tk534.72 crore as viability gas funding (VGF)."

Later, six firms submitted the Request for Quotation (RFQ) for implementing the project.

The cabinet body, however, approved in principle another proposal of the Road Transport and Highway Division to appoint Consortium of (1) China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCCL) and (2) China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as investor for implementing the Rampura-Amulia-Demra Highway project to upgrade it to a four-lane one under PPP.

Meanwhile, the cabinet committee on public purchase approved five procurement proposals.

As per one proposal, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Industries Ministry will import a total of 90,000 metric tons (MT) of fertiliser from two companies through separate proposals.

Of these, 30,000 MT of bulk granular urea fertiliser will be imported from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) at Tk206.31 crore at $778.67 each ton while another 30,000 MT of prilled urea will be bought from the same company at a cost of Tk200.31 crore, at $802 each metric ton.

Another 30,000 MT of bagged granular urea will be procured from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (Kafco) at a cost of Tk198.72 crore, at $767.50 each metric.

The committee approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to procure spares and consumables parts for schedule maintenance of Gas Turbine and Gas Turbine Generator of the 4th unit of Ghorashal re-powered power plant from General Electric Global Parts and Products GmbH, Switzerland at Tk301.98 crore.

A proposal of the Khulna Wasa received the approval of the committee to appoint the Joint Venture of (1) Dohwa Engineering Co. Ltd. Korea; (2) Dev Consultants Ltd (BAN); (3) Institute of Water Modeling (BAN); and (4) BETS Consulting Services Ltd. as consultant for Khulna Sewage Management System project at a cost of Tk71.38 crore.

The committee approved a proposal of the Ministry of the Shipping extending the cost of the project titled: "Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System & Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS)" by 104.9 crore.