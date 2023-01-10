First phase of school bus service to start in May: Mayor Atiq

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam said the school bus services will be launched in the first phase from May.

"Safety of children will be ensured by using modern technology including CC cameras in school buses," said the mayor at a meeting in Banani's Chittagong Grammar School Tuesday (10 January).

"There will be a tracking system on the buses through apps. Security and training of school bus drivers and staff will also be provided. There will be a hotline number through which parents can contact round the clock," he added.

In response to a question from a visitor, the DNCC Mayor said, "The traffic division of police will be called to give priority to the school bus at the signal. Attendance of students will be ensured as soon as they board the bus. If a bus breaks down, there will be an alternative system to provide the service."

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Salim Reza, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Amirul Islam, Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, Additional Chief Engineer Mohammad Sharif Uddin, Police Traffic Department representatives, Chittagong Grammar School-Dhaka Principal Ashia Alam Chowdhury and other teachers and parents were present.