Four daytime ferries but none at night

Authorities decided to operate 4 ferries for light vehicles on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route during daytime only, but not at night.



After a successful experimental run of the ferry Begum Sufia Kamal, the joint inspection team of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BDA), and the military assigned for the Padma Bridge, decided on Monday to operate ferries during the day to ferry light vehicles.



From now on, four ferries - Kunjalata, Kadam, Begum Rokeya, and Begum Sufia Kamal- will run from 8 am to 4:30 pm transporting light vehicles.



The experimental ferry, Begum Sufia Kamal, left Shimulia Ferry Terminal for Banglabazar at around 10:30 am on Monday after 28 days of no ferries due to strong currents in the Padma river and for the safety of the Padma Bridge.



After crossing the 11 km route, the ferry reached Banglabazar river terminal and from there it took 15 vehicles and returned to Shimuliaghat at around 1 pm.



BIWTC Shimulia river terminal Assistant Deputy General Manager (Commerce) Shafiqul Islam said, "The strong river currents have abated so we have taken the decision to operate four ferries during the daytime."



Representatives of BIWTC, BIWTA, Bangladesh Army, and the Padma Bridge Authority, provided observational oversight for the experimental ferry operation.



The authorities have also confirmed that the number of ferries will be increased in phases.