Mawa water transport workers, owners fret over future after Padma Bridge opening 

When the whole country has been rejoicing Padma Bridge that opened to traffic on Sunday (26 June), a group of people dependent on the mighty Padma River for their livelihood are left on pins and needles.

Just two days after the dream project was inaugurated, owners and workers of naval transports like launches and speed boats that ply the Shimulia-Banglabazar and Shimulia-Majirkandi routes manifested frustration over the imminent future of the business.

While claiming to be happy about Padma Bridge, Speedboat owner Topu Ahmed was disquieted about his business future.

"Speedboat drivers and owners get to earn when the boats run. Yesterday, my boat made a single trip while today it couldn't make even one as of now. I will end up selling the boat if this continues," he said.

A total of 151 speedboats and 87 launches are registered under Shimula ghat which employs around a thousand people.

All these people and their dependents are reeling from the uncertainty of their future as the opening of the bridge will have a clear effect on the lives of these people who have already sought government support and intervention.

Louhajang Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Awal said, not just launch and speedboat drivers, almost 5,000 people's livelihood centre around Shimulia ghat.

"It will take another six months for the Padma Bridge to be fully operational. As far as we know, heavy vehicles will pass from below the bridge [waterways]", he added.

He also noted that many jobs will be created if the plan to turn Shimulia ghat into a tourism centre is materialised and the launches and sea boats can still be used for river cruises.

Speaking with The Business Standard, speedboat driver Belal Hossain said, "I have two speedboats. One I own and the other was bought by me and three of my friends. Before Padma Bridge, I used to earn Tk1,500-2,000 every day."

"The speedboats at Shimulia ghat have to maintain a strict serial for departure. I could not earn anything yesterday due to the low number of passengers. I fear that the same will happen today.

"Many people have already sold their speedboats. Some, however, have rented them in Sylhet due to the flood. I am planning to sell my boats as well. I will take whatever I can get," he added.

Khokon Ahmed, owner of a launch named ML Tapan, said, "We are happy that the bridge has opened for traffic. The people of the Shimulia ghat area are also very happy. I and seven of my employees were quite well off with the income of the launch.

"But passengers have dried out since the inauguration of the bridge. Only 10 launches operated yesterday. The ghat area is now eerily empty."

Photo: TBS/Photo: Moinuddin Sumon

Echoing the same, Jahangir, master of ML Fahim-Tamim launch, said, "I was able to make only one trip yesterday. There are no passengers today.

"The owner knows what he will do now. I, on behalf of all launch staff and masters, would like to urge the prime minister to revise and update our licenses so that we can work on routes outside the Mawa zone."

Meanwhile, Md Russell, another speedboat driver at Shimulia ghat, said that he wants to continue his current profession.

"We do not want to change our livelihoods. But what transpired in the past two days has got me worried. Only can Allah can save us now."

Meanwhile, BIWTA Assistant Director and Port Officer Md Shahadat Hossain assured that initiatives are being taken by the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) and the Ministry of Shipping to rehabilitate the vessels and those concerned.

"Work is underway to find an alternative inland route. Besides, arrangements will also be made to run Shimulia river port in case of passenger demand."

"We have talked to Shimulia Launch Owners Association and arranged for launches to operate on routes which have BIWTA port infrastructure such as Chilmari Bahadur Shah and launch terminals near Dhaka. We, along with the people of Shimulia Launch Owners Association, visited various seaports several months ago and are making arrangements for operating the launches", he added.