Ferry services from Mawa terminal to continue: State minister

Ferries from Mawa terminal will operate as per people's demand, said State Minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday.

"We did not stop ferry services in the Padma River after the opening of the Padma Bridge as currently six ferries are operating on the route. As per the government decision the ferry operation will continue," he said.

The minister said these while talking to reporters after attending an award giving ceremony at the ministry.

Talking about the removal of nuts from the Padma Bridge by a person, Khalid said it was the ornament of the Padma Bridge and someone attempted to snatch it.

Talking about the ban on plying motorbike on the Padma Bridge, Khalid said the government has suspended plying of motorbikes on the Padma Bridge and the decision may change after installation of speed gun and CCTV on the bridge.

Referring to the development of river routes across the country, the state minister said, "We are taking initiatives keeping the development of river routes in mind and the bridges are being constructed without hampering navigability of rivers."