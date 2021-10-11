Ferry services at Shimulia-Banglabazar suspended due to high currents

Transport

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:26 pm

Ferry services at Shimulia-Banglabazar suspended due to high currents

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:26 pm
Ferry services at Shimulia-Banglabazar suspended due to high currents

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has suspended the Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry service due to strong currents in the Padma River.

"The service was suspended at 12:30 PM. It will continue till the current subsides and further instruction is given," said Shafayet Ahmed, manager (commerce) of BIWTC of Shimuliaghat, today.

"The decision has been taken to avoid accidents. Announcement has been made among the vehicles waiting at the terminal and they have been instructed to use other routes in case of emergencies," he added.

About 20-30 vehicles have been waiting at the terminal waiting to cross the river.

Five K-type ferries have been crossing the river for the last few days.

