Launch service on Shimulia, Majhirkandi routes suspended for turbulent weather

Launch operations on the Shimulia-Banglabazar and Shimulia-Majhirkandi routes have been suspended due to inclement weather.

Due to No 2 warning prevailing at the inland waterway of Shimulia river port and a possibility of nor'wester storm, the launches stopped operating from Saturday (30 April) 7pm until further notice, said Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) Mawa Port Officer Shahadat Hossain.

Earlier on Friday, the ferry service on the same routes was suspended due to rough weather around 9pm and resumed later this morning.