Ferries to resume operation on Shimulia-Banglabazar route with half heavy-vehicle capacity: BIWTC

Transport

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 07:09 pm

As a resulth, the ferries will be carrying a lighter load and the ferry master can easily operate the ferry in the high currents

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has decided to resume operations of Ro-Ro ferries on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today at the half capacity of heavy vehicles until severe Padma river currents become stable.

In this regard, BIWTC Chairman Syed Tajul Islam said, "Earlier ferries were allowed to operate with 10 heavy goods-laden trucks on-board, now it will operate with 5 onboard alongside light vehicles."

"As a result, the ferries will be carrying a lighter load and the ferry master can easily operate the ferry in the high currents," added Tajul.

Till now, four such collision incidents have occurred in the Padma bridge construction area.

The recent one was on Monday, when a Ro-Ro ferry named Bir Srestho Jahangir hit the 10th pillar of the bridge at 7 pm near Mawa of Munshiganj.

After the incident, the Ministry of Shipping held an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon with BIWTC and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and decided to suspend ferry services on the route to avoid further ferry collisions with the under-construction Padma Bridge pillars.

