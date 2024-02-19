CMP issues traffic guidelines for International Mother Language Day

Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has issued a set of traffic guidelines to ensure smooth management of vehicular movement during the commemorative events of International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day on 21 February.

The directives aim to facilitate the dignified celebration of the significant occasion, particularly at the Shahid Minar located on Chattogram Municipal Model School and College campus, the CMP said in a circular on Monday (19 February).

As per the circular, beginning at 8:00pm on 20 February, the Traffic-South Division of CMP will close off certain routes to all types of vehicles.

The routes include the stretches from Tinpul to Amtal, Amtal to New Market, and Cinema Palace to Rifle Club Road. However, one-way traffic will be permitted from New Market to Amtal Road.

Besides, roadblocks will be strategically placed at intersections including Amtal, Tinpul, and Cinema Palace to divert traffic effectively.

Moreover, dignitaries and government officials attending the wreath-laying ceremony at Shaheed Minar have been advised to utilise specific routes for dropping off and parking.

These routes include Wasa - Kazirdeuri - Naval Crossing - Love Lane - Buddhist Temple - Bose Brothers - Rifle Club via Amtal Intersection.

Vehicles arriving from other directions can use Newmarket Intersection and Tinpul (in front of Golam Rasul Market) as convenient dropping zones.

Regarding parking facilities, the circular said attendees are encouraged to park their vehicles at designated areas such as the Rifle Club Parking Area, Cinema Palace Road, Enayetbazar Road (Jubilee Road), Station Road, and Kotwali Road.

Participants in the procession and Prabhatferi have been urged to maintain order and leave sufficient space for vehicular traffic on the roads.

"All distinguished guests and officials are expected to walk from Amtal to Shaheed Minar for the wreath-laying ceremony, with the option to return by car via Jubilee Road.

"Those utilising the New Market and Tinpul Dropping Zones are advised to walk to Shaheed Minar after offering wreaths and subsequently return to their respective dropping zones to board their vehicles," reads the circular.